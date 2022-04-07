“Now I don’t play anymore, that’s all I can say!” – Sergio Aguero sends Pep Guardiola One Manchester City selection demand

Last year’s Champions League finalists had to be patient for the best part of 70 minutes against a stubborn and well-drilled Atletico Madrid side but found the net through Kevin de Bruyne late in the second half.

It was largely thanks to a triple replacement inspired by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola that changed the game and secured an advantage in the next week’s second leg match in the Spanish capital.

City bosses all made the decision to bring in Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden off the bench as substitutes, and for club legend Sergio Aguero, it was no surprise to see the after-effects of the above three.