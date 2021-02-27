ENTERTAINMENT

Now it is the turn of KV Vijayendra Prasad to script Sita – The Incarnation.

Posted on
Now it is the turn of KV Vijayendra Prasad to script Sita - The Incarnation.
Now it is the turn of KV Vijayendra Prasad to script Sita – The Incarnation.

It is known that Young Rebel Star Radiance The upcoming much awaited film is working for Adipurush, starring Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. Reports suggest that Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Rama in the film Ayudhapur. Now according to the latest report, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has worked on Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Baahubali The franchise and Manikarnika are set to script India’s legendary magnum ops, Sita – The Avatar.

Sita – Avatar will be directed by Supernatural Desai, who will also feature the film’s storyline and screenplay alongside KV Vijayendra Prasad, and will be bankrolled by A Human Being Studio’s production, and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Will go. Kannada Who will play the lead roles is not yet decided. The dialogues will be written by Manoj Muntashir.

The VFX-based journey of the legendary Magnum Opus to India in the upcoming film Sita will be breathtaking.

The announcement of the upcoming film Sita- The Avatar reads: An untold story of “India’s greatest celestial epic” Sita – Avatar “, directed by legendary writer KV Vijendra Prasad of Bahubali and dialogues and song writer Manoj Muntashir by Supernatural Desai Is being done. In the eyes of ace director Supernatural Desai. “

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
936
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
912
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
838
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
732
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });