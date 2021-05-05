ENTERTAINMENT

Now make your eyebrows attractive in this way

Avatar

If your eyesight is right, then you will surely attract others, but for this your eyesight should be beautiful. There is a need to set the eyebrows above your eyes properly and keep the hair in them. Because eyebrows are the only thing that adds beauty to your eyes. So girls have started getting eyebrows extensions but it is quite expensive.

Here we are going to tell you about some AC tips with the help of which you can make your eyebrows thicker. If your eyebrows are thin, then you can use castor oil as it is considered best to increase the growth of eyebrows.

Coconut oil can also increase your eyebrows growth. You can also use aloe vera juice on it to increase the shine and growth of hair. Apply onion juice on the eyebrows for 5 minutes, then wash it with water, do it daily. This will make your hair grow.

