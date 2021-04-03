Now, Rs 1,000 Fine For Violating Covid Norms At Mumbai Airport | India News – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

NEW DELHI: Violating Covid will now cost Rs 1,000. The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) on Saturday announced it will levy a “fine of Rs 1,000 on individuals who refuse to comply with Covid safety norms such as wearing face masks that covers the nose and mouth and maintaining social distancing amongst others at the airport.”
MIAL’s decision comes after Bengaluru Airport began levying a fine of Rs 250 on violators outside the terminal like in parking lot and Airports Authority of India saying it will also penalise Covid norm violators. MIAL said the move for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) comes on the basis of the “directive issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)… from April 01, 2021.”
Airports across India had implemented a DGCA-mandated pandemic-time standard operating procedure for resuming scheduled domestic flights since last May. Airports have put boards to remind passengers of the norms and also make announcements regularly for their adherence. “..(additional there are) on-ground marshals encouraging passengers to follow safety precautions during their journey through the airport.
With the latest directive from the DGCA, these marshals will now levy fines on any individuals who refuse to comply with requests to follow safety protocols established in the wake of the pandemic. In the event of further non-compliance, the violator will be handed over to the authorities for further action,” MIAL statement said.
Earlier this week, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to levy fines on travellers violating Covid norms at its airports. The state-run authority operates about 90 airports in India including those in the metros of Kolkata and Chennai. “We will be levying fines on those not observing Covid protocol as per as per AAI Management Regulations 2003,” AAI spokesman J B Singh had said.
While AAI did not give the fine amount, the “penalties” section under its management regulations 2003 notification says, “Any person contravening any provisions.. shall be punishable with fine which may extend to Rs 500…”
Bangalore airport says willful violators inside Bangalore airport terminal building who refuse to wear masks despite being requested to do so will be either denied boarding or be evicted from the terminal. Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) spokesperson said it is levying a fine of Rs 250 under state government rules on Covid norm violators outside the terminal building — like those coming to drop or receive passengers or those in car parking. “So far, 16 people in the airport premises (outside terminal building) have been fined for not adhering to the government order,” she had said.
Union aviation minister H S Puri had earlier this week warned: “Advisory issued to all airports to ensure compliance of Covid-19 protocol. People must wear face masks (covering nose and mouth) and maintain social distance. We are moving in direction of punitive action by police against passengers who don’t comply.” Accordingly, DGCA this Tuesday directed all airport operators to explore “the possibility of taking punitive action, such as levy of spot fines… so as to serve a deterrent for violation of Covid-19 protocol.”
The DGCA conducted surprise checks at several airports in past few days to see how the local managements, security and other agencies were tackling this issue. “During surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance is not satisfactory. All airport operators, therefore, are requested to ensure that the instructions on Covid-19 protocol of wearing face masks properly, covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distance norms within airport premises are followed scrupulously,” a DGCA circular issued Tuesday says.
