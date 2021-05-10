Now South Superstar Vijay Devarkonda will be seen with this Bollywood Hasina

Katrina Kaif recently followed Vijay Devarekonda on Instagram.

The same fans also want to see the on-screen romance of these two stars as soon as possible. Talking about the buzz of this film, these films are being made on a large scale. This film will be made in many languages. According to media reports, it will be a Pan India film and due to Katrina, the film will be playing in the North as well. It is being said that Katrina will get a strong fee for this film.

The film is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. But no information has yet been received as to when this film will be released by Corona Chalte. Apart from this, the actor will be seen in the romance drama film ‘Hero’.

If you talk about Katrina’s work front, then the actress will be seen in Salman Khan’s film ‘Tiger 3’. Apart from this, Katrina Kaif is getting offers for her new projects one after the other and she has a line of projects. She will also be seen romancing Katrina Prabhas in Siddharth Anand’s next film.

Also, Katrina Kaif is also in Sriram Raghavan’s film Merry Christmas, opposite Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand she has started shooting for Ghost Entertainment with Ishan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi for Excel Entertainment.