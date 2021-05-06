ENTERTAINMENT

Now this famous actress swallowed the corona virus

Avatar

The corona epidemic is spreading rapidly. So far, the epidemic has snatched away many of the best artists from us. Now, there is another big news among all of us. In fact, under the information received recently, actress Shripada, who works in the Hindi and Bhojpuri industries, has passed away. He died of coronovirus. Actually, Shripada breathed her last on Wednesday. The news of his demise has been confirmed by Sinta general secretary Amit Bahl.

In fact, Amit Bahl has given a statement confirming the news of Sripada’s death in which he said, “The second wave of coronovirus has claimed many precious lives. Those who have written in the media need not repeat their demise. , But Shripad was a senior member of our fertility. “Talking about Shripad’s work, Amit Bahl said,” She has been working for many years. He has acted in about 68 films. He has done excellent work in Hindi cinema as well as in South. It is very sad that we have lost so many senior artists. We pray that his soul rest in peace. Also, we pray that it does not take another wave of corona and many special people with us. ‘

On the other hand, actor Ravi Kishan, who worked with Shripada in the film Hum To Ho Ho Tohar, said, “It is said that she was my co-star. He was very good-natured. May God give strength to his family. To bear this suffering. Shripada started her career with the 1978 films ‘Purana Purush, Dharma Sankat’. The film starred Vinod Khanna. At the same time, he worked in Gulshan Kumar’s film Bewafa Sanam and Dharmendra in the trial.

