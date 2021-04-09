“Now we’re struggling and I’m behind the times”: Warriors coach Steve Kerr criticizes himself amid the team’s struggles this season | The SportsRush

LATEST

"Now we're struggling and I'm behind the times": Warriors coach Steve Kerr criticizes himself amid the team's struggles this season
Amid Golden State Warriors’ recent struggles, head coach Steve Kerr gives an honest assessment of his own performance by being his own critic.

Over the last couple of years, the Golden State Warriors have proven to have one of the best dynasties in the league’s history. From winning three championships in five final appearances to putting the best record-wise season in NBA history, the team practically dominated the league for over five years.

The real mastermind behind the team has been Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Right from his first season that he won the Coach of the Year, Kerr has established himself as one of the best coaches in the league. Not every coach can manage several All-Stars on the same team and get the success that GSW got.

Although, the last season was Steve Kerr’s worst season with the Warriors. The team riddled with injuries, went from a championship team to finish with one of the worst records in the league. The narrative for Golden State has been similar this season too. Despite the return of their MVP Stephen Curry and former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green, the team has been having its struggles over the course of the season.

In a recent interview on “95.7 The Game”, Kerr gave an honest review of his performance in this year’s campaign. Steve revealed:

“When we were doing great, I was an offensive genius. Now we’re struggling and I’m behind the times. The truth is always somewhere in the between.”

Steve Kerr is dealing with the absence of a few of his star names

The major reason for their debacle last season was because of the absence of stars – Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, while Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala parting ways with the team.

This season, Curry has been having one of the best individual seasons of his career. Despite this, the team has been underperforming. On Tuesday night, the Warriors snapped their 3-game losing streak by defeating a string Giannis-led Milwaukee.

As Kerr happily mentioned it was a win that was certainly required to change the attitude in the locker room.

With a 24-27 record, GSW is on the 10th spot of the tough Western Conference. With only 21 games left for the Warriors, all the players will have to bring out their best performance and help their MVP Stephen Curry in order to make a playoff push.

