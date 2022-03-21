Now you can have this great Hero bike for Rs 4,999, know what is the reason

If the country’s highest mileage motorcycles Talking about it, without taking the name of Hero HF Deluxe, the talk cannot be complete. If you are planning to buy a bike with the best mileage, then Hero HF Deluxe can be a good option for you because at present the company is also offering it. Great offers are available on Hero HF Deluxe. Under the offer, customers can bring it home after seeing only Rs 4,999, the rest can be filled in EMI. There is also an option of minimum EMI on financing. This offer is for a limited time only and may vary depending on your city and dealership.
engine
Bike Powered by a 97.2 cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder OHC engine that generates 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm max power and 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm peak torque. It has both kick start and self start options. The BS6 HF Deluxe is powered by a fuel injected engine with ‘Xsens’ technology. Due to this, the bike gives 9% more mileage and acceleration is also better.
Suspension
Front – telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers
Rear- 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
brakes
Front brake drum – 130 mm
Rear brake drum – 130 mm
electricals
Battery: MF Battery, 12V – 3Ah
Head Lamp: 12 V – 35/35 W (Halogen Bulb), Trapezoidal MFR
Tail/Stop Lamp: 12V – 5/21 W – MFR
Turn signal lamp: 12V – 10W x 4 – MFR
Dimensions
Length- 1965 mm
Width- 720 mm
Height- 1045 mm
Wheelbase – 1235mm
Ground Clearance- 165 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity – 9.6 liters
Curb Weight – 109 kg (kick) and 112 kg (lesf)
Price, Mileage & Competition
The company has written on its website quoting a customer that its Hero HF Deluxe bike is giving mileage of more than 100km. The price of the bike starts from Rs 54,650 and goes up to Rs 63,040. In the market, it competes with bikes like Bajaj CT100 and TVS Star Sports.