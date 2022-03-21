Now you can have this great Hero bike for Rs 4,999, know what is the reason

If the country’s highest mileage motorcycles Talking about it, without taking the name of Hero HF Deluxe, the talk cannot be complete. If you are planning to buy a bike with the best mileage, then Hero HF Deluxe can be a good option for you because at present the company is also offering it. Great offers are available on Hero HF Deluxe. Under the offer, customers can bring it home after seeing only Rs 4,999, the rest can be filled in EMI. There is also an option of minimum EMI on financing. This offer is for a limited time only and may vary depending on your city and dealership.

engine

Bike Powered by a 97.2 cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder OHC engine that generates 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm max power and 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm peak torque. It has both kick start and self start options. The BS6 HF Deluxe is powered by a fuel injected engine with ‘Xsens’ technology. Due to this, the bike gives 9% more mileage and acceleration is also better.

Suspension

Front – telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers

Rear- 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber

brakes

Front brake drum – 130 mm

Rear brake drum – 130 mm

electricals

Battery: MF Battery, 12V – 3Ah

Head Lamp: 12 V – 35/35 W (Halogen Bulb), Trapezoidal MFR

Tail/Stop Lamp: 12V – 5/21 W – MFR

Turn signal lamp: 12V – 10W x 4 – MFR

Dimensions

Length- 1965 mm

Width- 720 mm

Height- 1045 mm

Wheelbase – 1235mm

Ground Clearance- 165 mm

Fuel Tank Capacity – 9.6 liters

Curb Weight – 109 kg (kick) and 112 kg (lesf)

Price, Mileage & Competition

The company has written on its website quoting a customer that its Hero HF Deluxe bike is giving mileage of more than 100km. The price of the bike starts from Rs 54,650 and goes up to Rs 63,040. In the market, it competes with bikes like Bajaj CT100 and TVS Star Sports.