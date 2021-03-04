The life of the farmer is much harder for anyone than today. Yet no one pays attention to those who grow all the fruits, vegetables and meat we eat during our day. New documentary Picture of Michael Malone, an American organic farmer Now trying to focus on the hard work that these people have put into their craft.

Directed by Gary Bieber, Picture of Michael Malone, an American organic farmer There is already a large group gathering on the festival scene. If you need a new documentary to watch, add it to your list.

A simple potato farmer

Michael Malone, known as the owner and soul of Hungry Tod Farms in Centerville, Ohio, has been in the business of growing organic potatoes for American families for years. Picture of Michael Malone, an American organic farmer What is expected in the title is indeed promising.

The documentary focuses on his work as an organic farmer and gives Malone the opportunity to share the good and bad of growing organic produce in the 21st century. Also, viewers will know the story behind Tod Tod Farms and how Malone became a farmer, he is today.

Spotlight on interesting characters

Michael Malone is one of the hundreds of subjects that director Gary Bieber has made in the headlines. As a photographer and filmmaker, Bieber has met all types of personalities in all walks of life. Highlighting her personal quirks, hopes and dreams, it is a touch to give Malone an exciting twist everyday.

From his biographical photo series to his biographical short film from 2007 Bat master, Bieber focused on telling other people’s stories to see the world. As Bieber himself says, “I am always attracted to subjects that I don’t think suit each other, and I am often told that I see things that other people don’t pay attention to.”

Even when talking about Malone, Bieber had nothing to say on his subject. “Michael Malone is one of the most interesting characters I’ve ever met.”

A light shines everyday

For some it may take Picture of Michael Malone, an American organic farmer We do not need the documentary anymore. But the truth is that doctors could not come at a better time.

During the epidemic, the TMT we provided became more necessary than ever, and so did the interests of American farmers. Picture of Michael Malone, an American organic farmer Gives a face to one in thousands of farmers in America and enables people to get to know the people who help feed them.

This is the special feature of this documentary. A documentary about a potato grower on its own is fun, but nothing special. But if you reference the documentary right now, Gary Bieber couldn’t release it Picture of Michael Malone, an American organic farmer At a better time.

With so much happening in the world, we need more projects Picture of Michael Malone, an American organic farmer To make everyday special. While Gary Bieber continues his festival circuit with his new dock, we hope he is already working on his next documentary.