NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2021 Apply Online for 200 Posts

Post Name: Fitter: Executive Trainee Vacancy at 200 posts.
brief information: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) Recruitment of Executive Trainees (2020) NPCIL through GATE 2018/2019/2020. NPCIL online registration begins on 23 February 2021 10:00 AM to 2021. All interested candidates can NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment Apply online through the 2021 website npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL Jobs Notification 2021 – Apply Online for 200 Executive Trainee Posts

Those candidates are interested in NPCIL Executive Trainee Vacancy 2021 and NPCIL Executive Trainee Jobs 2021 meet all eligibility criteria NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment can read 2021 Notification before NPCIL Executive trainees apply online 2021. Below is a brief description of the officer NPCIL Executive Trainee Notification Of NPCIL. Other details of NPCIL online 2021, age limit, educational qualification, NPCIL recruitment 2021 selection process, application fee, and Executive Trainee Jobs in NPCIL How to apply are given below.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited
NPCIL Recruitment 2021
NPCIL Executive Trainee Vacancy Details
Eligibility

  • Candidates must have BE / B.Tech / B.Sc. (Engineering), m. Tech Or equivalent from a recognized board / university / institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 23/02/2021
  • Last date for submission of application: 9/03/2021
Application fee

  • Application Fee for General / EWS / OBC Male categories only 500 / – (non-refundable).
Salary details

  • NPCIL Executive Trainee Pay Monthly Stipend: Rs. 55000 / -.
  • One Time Book Allowance: Rs. 18000 / -.
Age Range

  • minimum age: 26 years.
  • Maximum Age: 40 years.
Selection Process
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: All-India.
NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details: 200 Posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
