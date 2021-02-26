(NPCSCB) Mission Karmayogi Scheme 2021: Mission Karmayogi Goals, Objectives and Benefits

Mission Karmayogi Yojana | Mission Karmayogi Plan Goal | NPCSCB Benefits | Mission Karmayogi Plan Objectives and Benefits

Led by PM Narendra Modi by the government on 2 September 2020 Mission personnel to plan Has been approved. This scheme has been started to increase the capacity of civil officers. Today we are going to provide you all the important information related to the Mission Karma Yogi Yojana through this article. Such as what is the mission personnel plan ?, the purpose of the scheme, benefits, features, institutional framework, iGOT Karmayogi platform. So friends, if you want to get all the important information related to Mission Karmayogi Yojana then you are requested to read this article till the end.

Mission Karmayogi Yojana 2021

Mission Karmayogi Yojana Skill development of government employees will be done through. This will be done by providing skill development training, providing online content. Under this scheme, on-side training will be given more attention. This scheme is a skill building program. Through this scheme, the working style of government officials will also improve. After the appointment under this scheme, training will be provided to them to increase the capacity of the civil officer. So that the performance of the officers will be improved. Mission Karmayogi Yojana 2021 There will be two routes of public transportation and guided. The scheme will be run under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi. Which will include the new HR Council, selected Union Ministers and Chief Ministers.

Self-reliant india campaign

Special Purpose Vehicle Roll

A special purpose vehicle under the Mission Karmayogi Yojana will be set up under section 8 of the Companies Act 2013. This special purpose vehicle will be a nonprofit company. Which will manage the iGOT Karmayogi platform. Following works will be done under Special Purpose Vehicle.

The Made in India platform will be promoted.

The digital platform will be designed, implemented and managed.

Telemetry database scoring, monitoring and development.

Feedback Assessment.

KEyesight Of Mission karmayogi Yojana 2021

What is the article about Mission Karyogi Yojana Who launched Indian government Beneficiary Government employee an objective Skill development of employees. year 2021

Changes made in the Mission Karmayogi Civil Service

All government officials and employees associated with the civil service can join the training being provided under this scheme at any time. Under this scheme, training facility will be made available through mobile, laptop etc. to increase the capacity of government officials and employees. Top consultants of different departments will also be included in this training. In this, on-site learning system has also been emphasized by improving the concept of off-site learning. Mission personnel yojana For this, a 5-year budget has been made by the government, out of which a total of 510.86 crore has been earmarked.

Objective of Mission Karmayogi Scheme

Mission Karyogi Yojana The main objective of this is to develop the capabilities of government employees. For this, many amendments will be made by the government. As such training will be provided to employees, e-learning content will be provided. Through this scheme, the efficiency of government employees will be enhanced. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Mission personnel Aims to prepare Indian civil servants for the future by making them more creative, imaginative, active, professional, progressive, energetic, competent, transparent and technology-enabled.

Prime Minister’s Skill Development Scheme

Mission Karmayogi Yojana 2021 Institutional Framework

Mission Karyogi Yojana Will be run under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of our country, Narendra Modi. In which Union Minister and Chief Minister will also be included. Simultaneously, the Prime Minister’s Public Human Resources Council, Capacity Building Commission, iGOT Technical Forum for Online Testing, Special Purpose Vehicle and General Unit headed by Cabinet Secretary have also been included.

#MissionKarmayogi-The National Program for Civil Service Capacity Building approved in the Cabinet today will make fundamental improvements in human resource management practices in the government. It will use the scale and state of the art infrastructure to increase the capacity of civil servants: PM pic.twitter.com/DQq9syc4F5 – ANI (@ANI) 2 September 2020

What is iGOT Karmayogi Platform?

Digital learning content will be made available through the iGOT Karmayogi platform. Efforts are also being made to make iGOT Karmayogi platform a world-class market for e-learning content. Capacity building of employees through iGOT Karmayogi will be done through e learning contact. Along with this, many other facilities will also be provided to them. Such as confirmation after the probation period, deployment, job scheduling, notification of vacancies, etc.

Mission working plan budget

Mission Karyogi Yojana A budget of Rs 510.86 crore has been set by the government for a period of 5 years. Which is about 46 lakh central employees. A proprietary special purpose vehicle company will be formed under this scheme. Which will be done under Section 8 of the Companies Act 2013. It will be a non-profit organization that will own and manage the iGOT karmayogi platform.

What skills will be developed under the Karmayogi Yojana Mission

Mission Karmayogi Yojana 2021 Under this, focus will be on skill development of government employees. Through this scheme, many skills of employees will be developed. Some of which are as follows.

Creativity

Imaginativeness

innovative

Proactive

Progressive

Energetic

capable

Transparent

Technically proficient etc.

IGOT Karmayogi Platform for Online Training

Confirmation after probation period

Deployment

task allocation

Vacancy Notification

Other service matters

Benefits and features of Mission Karmayogi Yojana

Mission Karmayogi Yojana has been started on 2 September 2020.

The scheme will be operated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Efforts will be made to increase the capacity of civil officers through training through Mission Karmayogi Yojana.

Under this scheme, on-side training will be given more attention.

Through this scheme, there will be transparency in the system and the working style of the officers will also improve.

Mission Karmayogi Yojana 2021 There will be two routes of all moving and guided.

There will be two routes of all moving and guided. The plan will include a new HR council, selected Union ministers and chief ministers along with PM Narendra Modi.

An iGOT Karmayogi platform has also been formed for the successful operation of the scheme. Through which online contact will be made available.

A budget of Rs 510.86 crore has been allocated for 5 years by the government under the Mission Karmayogi Yojana.

The scheme is for about 46 lakh central employees.

A proprietary special project vehicle company will be formed under the scheme. Which will own and provision iGOT Karmayogi’s platform.

Many skills will be developed under the mission personnel plan such as creativity, imagination, innovative, progressive, energetic, transparency etc.

The conclusion

Through this article, we have provided you with all the important information related to the Mission Karmayogi Yojana. If you are still facing any kind of problem then you can ask us in the comment box. Your comment is very important for us. We will try our best to help you. Thank you.