NPF secretary Mukibur Rahman passes away, Cause of Death?

The secretary of the Naga Individuals’s Entrance and in addition the previous president of the BJP Minority Morcha Nagaland Mukibur Rahman has handed away because of a cardiac arrest that he had within the Referral Hospital on Friday in Dimapur, he has additionally been the vice chairman of the Jap Dimapur Enterprise Affiliation (EDBA). Most of the officers who’ve identified him for years have proven their condolences in the direction of him and the household.

NPF President Shurhozelie Lieziestu, Deputy chief minister Y Patton, NPF minority wing Central, Dimapur Namgarh Belief Board, and Jap Dimapur Enterprise Affiliation have provide you with their condolences and regret for him and his household. Deputy Chief Minister has said that Rahman was a real chief who devoted his life for the upliftment of the minorities and the weaker sectors of the society, he additional said that the folks will all the time keep in mind him for his good deeds that he has performed infinite instances for the society and there’s no doubt about the truth that he has been so useful to most of the individuals who should be devastated after listening to such information.

NPF president has additionally said that he was a selfless man who solely believed in honesty and transparency who has all the time been an asset for the get together and has performed so much to uplift the get together motion, state BJP President has additionally said that he has been an inspiring determine to the minority communities and has all the time been a social activist and he did spend his entire life working for the weaker which says so much in regards to the sort of man he was.

The NPF Minority Wing Central President said that earlier than something was a real gentleman who has been energetic sufficient for the folks and was a real visionary.

The Dimapur Namgarh Belief Board said that he has been the soul and coronary heart and a consultant of the Assamese society who has held many obligations to uplift the weaker sectors and communities of the society and might be all the time grateful for the nice deeds that he has performed and his unhappy demise goes to be irreparable within the coming years.

It’s a fairly unhappy state of affairs that an individual who has performed a lot for the folks of the nation and has all the time devoted his life for everybody round him and who has tried with full conviction to assist the weaker sectors of the society has left the world as a result of folks like him are onerous to seek out in days the place everyone seems to be anxious about themselves, we hope that his soul receives peace, he’ll all the time be immortal for the nation as he has been a pillar for most of the communities and other people like him do reside on eternally within the tales of the folks.