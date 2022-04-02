NRL 2022: Cronulla Sharks, Newcastle Knights, Round Four, Pointsbet Stadium, Match Report

The Sharks recorded a gritty Knights side 18-0 shut-out in windy conditions at Pointsbet Stadium on Friday night.

Playing in strong winds up to 65kmph, the Sharks proved too difficult to handle for a Knights outfit that had lost Tyson Frisell to a hamstring injury and already had David Clemmer (knee), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Hindi) and David Klemmer (knee). knee) and Mitch Barnett (suspended). ,

Stand-in center Ciocifa Talakai was excellent for Cronulla and made 17 tackle breaks as he tried one and took the ball for 228 metres, while making room for his left-side winger Ronaldo Mulitalo, who took 207 meters with the ball. Ran.

Prop Aiden Tallman made a try in his 300th NRL appearance, while winger Zion Katoa and fullback Will Kennedy also passed, but halfback Nico Hines only…