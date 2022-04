The Storm have piled on a mammoth score against Canterbury, with fullback Ryan Papenhuizen scoring four attempts in a 44-0 avalanche on Sunday afternoon.

Storm was able to absorb some early pressure before Ryan Papenhuizen made his first attempt in the 11th minute, set up by Xavier Coates.

Josh King took advantage of a friendly deflection from Harry Grant’s grubber and Kenny Bromwich scored on the third and final try of the first half when he got wide out.