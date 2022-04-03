NRL 2022, New Zealand Warriors, Manly Sea Eagles, Round Four Match Report, Major Plays, Coaches, Injury News

The return of superstar Shawn Johnson gave the Warriors a 20-6 win over the Broncos at Radcliffe on Saturday afternoon.

Playing his first game since suffering a pectoral injury in the first round, Johnson quickly found his groove, passing center Jesse Arthurs in the fifth minute with a perfectly timed pass.

The Broncos lost Thomas Flagler at Sinn Bin in the 21st minute to Albert Kelly off the field with an ankle injury and the Warriors capitalized through Arthur, who took some decent leads by Johnson and Reece Walsh.

Captain Adam Reynolds got the Broncos on board when he was a man when he bowled a grub for himself and pulled it back 12-6 to score.

Some mistakes of Warriors again cost Brisbane…