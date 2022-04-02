NRL 2022: NZ Warriors claim second straight win against Brisbane Broncos

After a brilliant spot tackle to close out the Broncos raid, Montoya capitalized on a clever back-hand flick by Adam Pompey to pounce into the corner as the first half ticked, giving the Warriors a 16-6 lead. at intervals.

The Broncos emerged from the shed with more aim, but continued to make errors, as the Warriors leaned on some strong defense and Johnson’s kicking game.

Poor discipline, however, saw Walsh receive two straight penalties for the lone point of the second stanza in the final 10 minutes as the Warriors ended the contest.

The result temporarily moves the Warriors to sixth place in the competition standings, with two wins and two losses in their first four games.

They will face the North Queensland Cowboys on Friday, when the tough…