NRL 2022: Parramatta Eels, St George Ilavra Dragons, Round 4, Match Report

A brilliant performance from the Eels cut Mitch Moses in half and Dylan Brown propelled his side to a massive 48–14 win over the Dragons at Combank Stadium.

The Eels made a statement with their opening sets, which were physically dominated by the Dragons, when Dylan Brown danced in front of Moses MB and Jack Gosiewski to open the scoring.

Mitch Moses looked well placed to kick Embay forward and scored himself after 17 minutes to make it 12-0, but the Eels let his foot off the gas for the duration of that period.

Jack Bird ended an enterprising Dragons try with a penalty goal late in the half to make it 12-8 at the break.

Eels coach Brad Arthur’s half-time speech must have worked as the blue and gold exited the block after half-time.

Nathan Brown touched when…