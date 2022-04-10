NRL 2022: Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs, Round 5, Match Report

An improved Bulldog livery was knocked out by the Premier in a 32–12 result at Combank Stadium on Sunday night.

Canterbury were far better than they were in a 44-0 loss to the Storm a week earlier, but made life difficult for themselves with a few schoolboy errors and Penrith took advantage of keeping his unbeaten start alive until 2022.

The Bulldogs’ defense got a lift when Isaac Tago was brought into contact in the fourth minute, but it didn’t last long as Tylon May scored a handsome Jarome Louie cut-out for his sixth attempt in three games. Passed through.

May and Tago put together a lengthy effort, which was eliminated straight away by Dylan Edwards and a Nathan Cleary penalty goal made it 14–0.