NRL 2022: Penrith Panthers, South Sydney Rabbitoh, Round Four, Grand Final Replay, Match Report, Highlights, Nathan Cleary, Latrell Mitchell

The Panthers proved too strong to continue their unbeaten start in the season for Rabbitoh in a grand final re-match with a 26-12 win at Bluebird Stadium on Friday night.

With star playmaker and co-captain Nathan Cleary playing his first match since last year’s Grand Finals after a shoulder reconstruction and James Fisher-Harris and Liam Martin returning from injury, the premiership took a flying start and never took the lead. did.

It was a high quality contest but Penrith’s scrambling defense repeatedly negated the south, with fullback Dylan Edwards engaging in several try-saving tackles.

Edwards ran 289m in 26 carries of the ball, while two-time hero Tylon May (204m), fellow winger Charlie Steins (162m) and center Stephen Crichton (190m) and Isaac Tago…


