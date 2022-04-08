NRL 2022: Warriors, North Queensland Cowboys, Round Five, Moreton Daly Stadium, Shaun Johnson, Reece Walsh, Jason Taumalolo, Valentine Holmes, Golden Point, match report

Shaun Johnson’s field goal in the 83rd minute helped the Warriors return 25-24 against the Cowboys at Moreton Daly Stadium on Friday night.

The Warriors’ victory was their third consecutive victory after back-to-back defeats to the West Tigers and Broncos, while Johnson’s 15th field goal of his career secured his 100th NRL victory.

The Cowboys dominated most of the game and held an 18-6 lead just before halftime, when a Chanel Harris-Tavita field goal gave the Warriors a late chance to score and they took advantage.

The second half saw the lead until the match was decided at Golden Point, when Johnson attempted to score his third field goal.