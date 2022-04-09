NRL Score Center: Raiders vs Storm, Rabbitoh vs Dragons, Titans vs Eels, Live Scores, Stats & Results

South Sydney face St George’s Illawarra at Homebush, with both teams looking for their second win of the season.

Earlier, Melbourne had patted the raiders at Wagga Wagga.

Check out all the live scores and statistics below.

South Sydney Rabbitoh vs St George’s Illawarra Dragons

‘We Can’t Keep Losing’: Ominous Melbourne Storm Sees Sorry Canberra Raiders At Wagga Wagga

Harry Grant made Storm’s first attempt of the match. , Getty Images: Mark Nolan ,

Melbourne comfortably beat the 30-16-year-old Canberra at Wagga Wagga, thanks to a stellar performance from Harry Grant.

Jharome Hughes scored twice as the Storm offered too much for Canberra, for which only himself was to blame, dealing with early penalties and ruck violations as well as errors that troubled him…