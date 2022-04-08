NRL: Shawn Johnson as hero Warriors beat Cowboys in Golden Point thriller

The Warriors snatched the win from the Cowboys 25-24. Video / Sky Sport

warrior 25

Cowboys 24

After a 25-24 Golden Point win over the North Queensland Cowboys on Friday night, the Warriors are on a roll.

Shaun Johnson had a field goal difference in the 83rd minute, drawing a dramatic conclusion to an entertaining contest.

Johnson missed an earlier attempt in the extra time period, but made no mistake with the second, flat shot clearing the crossbar.

It marked an impressive comeback from the Warriors, who trailed 18-6 late in the first half, then went down 24-18 with less than 20 minutes to play.

He spent most of the match in his field – dominated by the Cowboys – but kept looking for a way to be…