NRL suspends Newcastle Knights’ Mitch Barnett for six matches on reckless dangerous contact allegation

Newcastle back rower Mitch Barnett has been suspended for six games in the NRL Judiciary after he raised his arm and collected an off-the-ball hit to Penrith forward Chris Smith.

key points: Barnett found guilty of reckless dangerous contact

Barnett found guilty of reckless dangerous contact That’s round 10. will not be available to play again

That’s round 10. will not be available to play again The NRL argued that Barnett should be suspended for eight matches.

Barnett was sent off in the Knights’ 38-20 defeat to the Panthers in Bathurst on Saturday and sent straight to the judiciary on a dangerous contact charge.

He confessed his crime in the judiciary on Tuesday night.

The NRL argued for an eight-match suspension, while Barnett’s lawyer Nick Guber requested a four-match ban.

The Judiciary Panel – consisting of Geoff Bellew, Bob Lindner and Tony Puletua – deliberated for 32 …