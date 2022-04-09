NRL: Warriors player under investigation for homophobic slur during Cowboys clash

Crowds of warrior players. photo / photosport

The NRL is investigating whether a Warriors player allegedly used a homophobic slur during the New Zealand club’s 25-24 Golden Points win over the North Queensland Cowboys on Friday night.

The incident was recorded by a broadcast microphone in the 60th minute of the clash, where an unidentified Warriors player appeared to be calling Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt “F****t” as he lay on the ground with an injury .

Feld was on the field after being confronted by Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya, who was penalized for high contact on Peta Hiku.

As the Warriors debated the decision with the referee, one player can be heard saying: “Get up Kyle you f****t.”