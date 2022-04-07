NRLW Daily M Awards, Emma Tonegato, Millie Boyle, Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Try of the Year, Tackle of the Year, Try of the Year

Dragons fullback Emma Tonegato and Broncos prop Millie Boyle have been awarded the joint winners of the NRLW Daily M Medal.

Boyle’s Broncos were knocked out in last week’s semifinals, but Tonegato has managed to take her team to the Grand Finals after a modest premiership finish.

Fox League’s Cooper Cronk said, “Miley set the run and run meter record in the first game and Tonegato is in great form for Jamie Sauvard’s Dragons.”

This is the first time in the history of the competition that NRLW has jointly won the major individual prize of the competition.

Broncos’ Millie Boyle and Dragons’ Emma Tonegato celebrate after winning the Daily M Medal Award for Player of the Year. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

