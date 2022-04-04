NRLW: Grand Finals Explainer, When, Where, How to Watch St. George Illawara Dragons vs Sydney Roosters

The NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership Grand Final is set to clash with the Dragons and the Roosters for a history-making clash at Radcliffe’s Moreton Daly Stadium.

After six weeks of exciting competition, the rescheduled 2021 season will end with a new champion crowned on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know about the NRLW decider.

Key Info: NRLW Grand Final

When and where is the NRLW Grand Finals?

The NRLW Grand Final is this Sunday, April 10th at 1.30pm from Moreton Daly Stadium.

St George will play Illawara Roosters in the fourth decider of the competition.

Given that there are two NSW teams in the final, can the game be moved to Sydney?

No, due to various compromises ahead of Sunday’s semi-finals, the NRLW Grand Finals…