NRLW Semi Finals, 2021: Scores, Highlights, Info, Match Report, Injury, Suspension News, Grand Final Details

Roasters forward Sarah Togatucci is in danger of missing out on the NRLW Grand Finals after being charged with grade two reckless high tackles on Broncos lock Lavinia Gold.

The charge with the initial conviction attracts 150 points, meaning the 24-year-old will have to file his case with the judiciary on Tuesday night to become available.

Togatuki approached Gold High in the fourth minute of the match, with the Broncos veteran missing the remainder of the game after failing to assess for a head injury.

The roasters have time till Tuesday afternoon to file their petitions.

Meanwhile, Titans locked Destiny Brill escaped with a warning of a dangerous throw tackle during Sunday’s loss to St.

NRLW Semi Final Wrap-up

Dragons vs Titans on Sunday at the Leichhardt Ovala