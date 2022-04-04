NRLW: Team of the Week, Sydney Roasters shine in upset win over Broncos

The semi-finals of the NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership featured two quality matches and impressive individual performances throughout the competition.

In the final team of the week installment for the rescheduled 2021 season, a record seven rosters teamed up after their surprisingly upset result over the Broncos.

1. Emma Tonegato (Dragon)

Another classy performance from the Dragons fullback, with 157m and five tackle busts to his name. There will be a big key for Red V in Sunday’s NRLW Grand Finals.

2. Julia Robinson (Broncos)

A solid return to the paddock for the Broncos winger after missing him with a fractured cheekbone last month. Robinson crossed the line in the 10th minute before producing 138 meters and attempted to assist on a beaten side.

3. Isabel Kelly…