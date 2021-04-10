NSI Kanpur Admission Form 2021 National Sugar Institute Apply Online – Tech Kashif

Courses Eligibility P.G. Diploma Course of Associateship of National Sugar Institute in Sugar Technology ANSI (ST) B.Sc. with Chemistry. Physics& Mathematics or Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical. Engineering. P.G.Diploma Course of Associateship of National Sugar Institute in Sugar Engineering ANSI (SE) Bachelor’s Degree or A.M.I.E (from The Institutions of Engineers, India) In Mechanical / Production / Electrical/ Electrical& Electronics P. G. Diploma Course in Industrial Fermentation and Alcohol Technology (DIFAT) B.Sc. with Chemistry / Applied Chemistry./ Industrial Chemistry/Biochemistry as one of the sub factor B.Tech. in Bio Technology./ Chemical Engg. or Bio Chemical Engg. P.G. Diploma Course in Sugarcane

Productivity & Maturity Management (DSPMM) B.Sc. / B.Sc. Agriculture P.G. Diploma Course in Industrial Instrumentation & Process Automation (DIIPA) Bachelor’s Degree or A.M.I.E (from The Institutions of Engineers, India) in Electronics & instrumentation/ Electronics/ instrumentation/ Electrical & Electronics / Applied Electronics & instrumentation /Electronics& Communication/Instrumentation & Control P. G. Diploma Course in Quality Control

And Environmental Science (DQCES) B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Zoology, Botany,

Chemistry / B.Sc. with Environmental Science/B.Sc. (Bio· Technology) or / B.Tech. (Bio Technology). Sugar Boiling Certificate Course[SBCC)[SBCC) Matriculate/ High School with Science/ Agriculture

Exp:·One season (of minimum 90 days) experience of pan·

operation in vacuum pan sugar factory along with nomination Sugar Engineering Certificate Course.(SECC) Diploma In Mechanical / Production / Electrical/ Electrical &

Electronics from a recognized Technical School/Polytechnic. Certificate Course in Quality Control

(CCQC) 12e11 Standard in Science (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics). F.N .S.I. in Sugar Technology or Sugar Chemistry ANSI (Sugar Tech)/ AVSI (SU{lar Tech) or FNSI In Sugar Technology or Sugar Chemistry, ANSJ (SU{lar Engg.) / AVSI (Sugar Engg) or FNSI

In Sugar Engg. & DIFAT / IFAT or FNSI In Fermentation Technology. Application for F.N.S.J.in Sugar Technology & Sugar Engineering should be sponsored by a sugar factory for carrying out the research pertaining to this course. Similarly, application for F.N.S.I. In Fermentation Technology should be sponsored by a distillery or brewery Industry for carrying out the research work pertaining to this course. Unsnonsored applications would be rejected. F.N .S.I. in Sugar Engineering ANSI (Sugar Tech)/ AVSI (Sugar Tech) or FNSI In Sugar Technology or Sugar Chemistry, ANSI (Sugar Engg.) / AVSI (Sugar Engg) or FNSI

