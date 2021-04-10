LATEST

NSI Kanpur Admission Form 2021 National Sugar Institute Apply Online – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
NSI Kanpur Admission Form 2021 National Sugar Institute Apply Online
Courses Eligibility P.G. Diploma Course of Associateship of National Sugar Institute in Sugar Technology ANSI (ST) B.Sc. with Chemistry. Physics& Mathematics or Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical.  Engineering. P.G.Diploma Course of Associateship of National Sugar Institute in Sugar Engineering ANSI (SE) Bachelor’s Degree or A.M.I.E (from The Institutions of Engineers, India) In Mechanical / Production / Electrical/ Electrical& Electronics P. G. Diploma  Course in Industrial Fermentation and Alcohol Technology (DIFAT) B.Sc. with Chemistry / Applied Chemistry./ Industrial Chemistry/Biochemistry as one of the sub factor B.Tech. in Bio Technology./ Chemical Engg. or Bio Chemical Engg. P.G. Diploma Course in Sugarcane
Productivity & Maturity Management  (DSPMM) B.Sc. / B.Sc. Agriculture P.G. Diploma Course in Industrial Instrumentation & Process Automation (DIIPA) Bachelor’s Degree or A.M.I.E (from The Institutions of Engineers, India) in Electronics & instrumentation/ Electronics/ instrumentation/ Electrical & Electronics / Applied Electronics & instrumentation /Electronics& Communication/Instrumentation & Control P. G. Diploma Course in Quality Control
And Environmental Science (DQCES) B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Zoology, Botany,
Chemistry / B.Sc. with Environmental Science/B.Sc. (Bio· Technology) or / B.Tech. (Bio Technology). Sugar Boiling Certificate Course[SBCC)[SBCC) Matriculate/ High School with Science/ Agriculture
Exp:·One season (of minimum 90 days) experience of pan·
operation in vacuum pan sugar factory along with nomination Sugar Engineering Certificate Course.(SECC) Diploma In Mechanical / Production / Electrical/ Electrical &
Electronics from a recognized Technical School/Polytechnic. Certificate Course in Quality Control
(CCQC) 12e11 Standard in Science (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics). F.N .S.I. in Sugar Technology or Sugar Chemistry ANSI (Sugar Tech)/ AVSI (SU{lar Tech) or FNSI In Sugar Technology or Sugar Chemistry, ANSJ (SU{lar Engg.) / AVSI (Sugar Engg) or FNSI
In Sugar Engg. & DIFAT / IFAT or FNSI In Fermentation Technology. Application for F.N.S.J.in Sugar Technology & Sugar Engineering should be sponsored by a sugar factory for carrying out the research pertaining to this course. Similarly, application for F.N.S.I. In Fermentation Technology should be sponsored by a distillery or brewery Industry for carrying out the research work pertaining to this course. Unsnonsored applications would be rejected. F.N .S.I. in Sugar Engineering ANSI (Sugar Tech)/ AVSI (Sugar Tech) or FNSI In Sugar Technology or Sugar Chemistry, ANSI (Sugar Engg.) / AVSI (Sugar Engg) or FNSI
In Sugar Engg. & DIFAT / IFAT or FNSI In Fermentation Technology. Application for F.N.S.J.in Sugar Technology & Sugar Engineering should be sponsored by a sugar factory for carrying out the research pertaining to this course. Similarly, application for F.N.S.I. In Fermentation Technology should be sponsored by a distillery or brewery Industry for carrying out the research work pertaining to this course. Unsponsored applications would be rejected. F.N.S.I. in Fermentation Technology ANSI (Sugar Tech)/ AVSI (Sugar Tech) or FNSI In Sugar Technology or Sugar Chemistry, ANSI (Sugar Engg.) / AVSI (Sugar Engg) or FNSI
In Sugar Engg. & DIFAT / IFAT or FNSI In Fermentation Technology. Application for F.N.S.J.in Sugar Technology & Sugar Engineering should be sponsored by a sugar factory for carrying out the research pertaining to this course. Similarly, application for F.N.S.I. In Fermentation Technology should be sponsored by a distillery or brewery Industry for carrying out the research work pertaining to this course. Unsponsored applications would be rejected.
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
861
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
858
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
825
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
802
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
783
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
758
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
753
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
707
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
668
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
667
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top