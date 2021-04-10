NSI Kanpur Admission Form 2021 National Sugar Institute Apply Online – Tech Kashif

|Courses
|Eligibility
|P.G. Diploma Course of Associateship of National Sugar Institute in Sugar Technology ANSI (ST)
|B.Sc. with Chemistry. Physics& Mathematics or Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical. Engineering.
|P.G.Diploma Course of Associateship of National Sugar Institute in Sugar Engineering ANSI (SE)
|Bachelor’s Degree or A.M.I.E (from The Institutions of Engineers, India) In Mechanical / Production / Electrical/ Electrical& Electronics
|P. G. Diploma Course in Industrial Fermentation and Alcohol Technology (DIFAT)
|B.Sc. with Chemistry / Applied Chemistry./ Industrial Chemistry/Biochemistry as one of the sub factor B.Tech. in Bio Technology./ Chemical Engg. or Bio Chemical Engg.
|P.G. Diploma Course in Sugarcane
Productivity & Maturity Management (DSPMM)
|B.Sc. / B.Sc. Agriculture
|P.G. Diploma Course in Industrial Instrumentation & Process Automation (DIIPA)
|Bachelor’s Degree or A.M.I.E (from The Institutions of Engineers, India) in Electronics & instrumentation/ Electronics/ instrumentation/ Electrical & Electronics / Applied Electronics & instrumentation /Electronics& Communication/Instrumentation & Control
|P. G. Diploma Course in Quality Control
And Environmental Science (DQCES)
|B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Zoology, Botany,
Chemistry / B.Sc. with Environmental Science/B.Sc. (Bio· Technology) or / B.Tech. (Bio Technology).
|Sugar Boiling Certificate Course[SBCC)[SBCC)
|Matriculate/ High School with Science/ Agriculture
Exp:·One season (of minimum 90 days) experience of pan·
operation in vacuum pan sugar factory along with nomination
|Sugar Engineering Certificate Course.(SECC)
|Diploma In Mechanical / Production / Electrical/ Electrical &
Electronics from a recognized Technical School/Polytechnic.
|Certificate Course in Quality Control
(CCQC)
|12e11 Standard in Science (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics).
|F.N .S.I. in Sugar Technology or Sugar Chemistry
|ANSI (Sugar Tech)/ AVSI (SU{lar Tech) or FNSI In Sugar Technology or Sugar Chemistry, ANSJ (SU{lar Engg.) / AVSI (Sugar Engg) or FNSI
In Sugar Engg. & DIFAT / IFAT or FNSI In Fermentation Technology. Application for F.N.S.J.in Sugar Technology & Sugar Engineering should be sponsored by a sugar factory for carrying out the research pertaining to this course. Similarly, application for F.N.S.I. In Fermentation Technology should be sponsored by a distillery or brewery Industry for carrying out the research work pertaining to this course. Unsnonsored applications would be rejected.
|F.N .S.I. in Sugar Engineering
|ANSI (Sugar Tech)/ AVSI (Sugar Tech) or FNSI In Sugar Technology or Sugar Chemistry, ANSI (Sugar Engg.) / AVSI (Sugar Engg) or FNSI
In Sugar Engg. & DIFAT / IFAT or FNSI In Fermentation Technology. Application for F.N.S.J.in Sugar Technology & Sugar Engineering should be sponsored by a sugar factory for carrying out the research pertaining to this course. Similarly, application for F.N.S.I. In Fermentation Technology should be sponsored by a distillery or brewery Industry for carrying out the research work pertaining to this course. Unsponsored applications would be rejected.
|F.N.S.I. in Fermentation Technology
|ANSI (Sugar Tech)/ AVSI (Sugar Tech) or FNSI In Sugar Technology or Sugar Chemistry, ANSI (Sugar Engg.) / AVSI (Sugar Engg) or FNSI
In Sugar Engg. & DIFAT / IFAT or FNSI In Fermentation Technology. Application for F.N.S.J.in Sugar Technology & Sugar Engineering should be sponsored by a sugar factory for carrying out the research pertaining to this course. Similarly, application for F.N.S.I. In Fermentation Technology should be sponsored by a distillery or brewery Industry for carrying out the research work pertaining to this course. Unsponsored applications would be rejected.