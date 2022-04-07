NSW rain updates: Flood evacuation orders for Camden, Voronora, Chipping Norton, Bonnet Bay

Flood evacuation made difficult by COVID diagnosis

Diane Hoggins (in a purple shirt) has decided not to vacate. ABC News: Jake Lapham

On top of tensions about the floods, Voronora resident Diane Hoggins is trying to care for her daughter, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ms Hoggins and her daughter are under evacuation orders and are feeling a “little but nervous” before high tide this afternoon.

“We’ve been here for 26 years and this is the most I’ve ever seen,” she said.

“I don’t want to get wet in my bed in the middle of the night.”

While Ms Hoggins has opted to stay, NSW Health has arranged accommodation for her daughter, despite the evacuation order.

Meanwhile, Jake Polo is leaving his Voronora home with his mother and brother.

“We have to go out…