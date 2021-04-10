NSW vs WAU Fantasy Prediction : New South Wales vs Western Australia Best Fantasy Picks for Australia One Day Cup Final | The SportsRush

NSW vs WAU Fantasy Prediction: New South Wales vs Western Australia – 11 April 2021 (Sydney). D’arcy Short, Daniel Hughes, Mitchell Marsh, and Jason Behrendorff are the best Fantasy picks of the game.

Western Australia will take on New South Wales in the final match of the Marsh One Day Cup. The Premier ODD competition has finally reached its trophy decider match.

New South Wales won four of their five games in the tournament, whereas Western Australia won three of their games. Western Australia side is full of International stars, whereas the New South Wales side will miss their key players due to IPL 2021.

Pitch Report – This pitch is generally a very good batting surface with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 4:00 AM IS Stadium:- Bankstown Oval, Sydney

Note:- The last season stats are of Marsh One Day Cup 2019-20.

Probable XI for both sides:-

New South Wales – Daniel Hughes, Matt Gilkes, Kurtis Patterson, Jack Edwards, Nick Larkin, Oliver Davies, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Western Australia – Josh Phillipe, Sam Whiteman, D’arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Liam Guthrie, Lance Morris.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Mitchell Marsh, D’arcy Short, Jason Behrendorff, Daniel Hughes, and Ben Dwarshius.

NSW vs WAU Team Wicket-Keeper

Josh Inglis (Price 9) and Josh Phillipe (Price 8.5) will be our wicket-keepers. Inglis has scored 180 runs in the tournament at an average of 45.00, whereas Phillipe scored 508 runs in BBL10 at an average of 31.75. Both of them are aggressive players.

[You can also take Cameron Green instead of Josh Phillipe]

NSW vs WAU Team Batsmen

Sam Whiteman (Price 9.5) and D’arcy Short (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Western Australia. Whiteman has scored 220 runs this season at an average of 55.00, whereas Short scored 241 runs at an average of 30.12 last season. Short will bowl some overs of his bowling as well.

Daniel Hughes (Price 8.5) and Oliver Davies (Price 8) will be our batsmen from New South Wales. Hughes scored 440 runs at an average of 73.33 last season, whereas he scored a brilliant century in the last game. Davies is in brilliant form, and he has scored 125 runs in just three games this season. Both of them are skilled players.

NSW vs WAU Team All-Rounders

Mitchell Marsh (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from Western Australia. Marsh scored 315 runs in BBL 10 at an average of 39.37, whereas he scalped four wickets in bowling. He is a brilliant player and cannot be dropped.

Sean Abbott (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from Western Australia. Abbott scalped five wickets last season, whereas he has scalped six in just three games this season. He is a genuine wicket-taker and a good hitter of the ball.

NSW vs WAU Team Bowlers

Ben Dwarshius (Price 8.5) and Josh Hazlewood (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from New South Wales. Dwarshius has scalped eight wickets in three games this season, whereas Hazlewood has scalped a couple of wickets in just one game. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Jason Behrendorff (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from Western Australia. Behrendorff scalped 16 wickets in the recent BBL10, whereas his economy was 7.03. He bowled a wonderful spell in the last game and scalped three wickets.

Match Prediction: Western Australia will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

D’arcy Short and Mitchell Marsh

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Daniel Hughes and Josh Hazlewood

