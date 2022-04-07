NTA JEE Main 2022 sessions rescheduled to June and July

On Wednesday, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 was rescheduled by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As per the new dates, JEE Main 2022 session 1 will take place between June 20 – June 29 and session 2 will take place between July 21 – July 30, 2022.

The NTA took to Twitter to make the announcement. It said, “JEE (Main) dates rescheduled to enable students across the country to prepare well for the exams.”

JEE (Main)dates rescheduled to enable students across the country to prepare well for the exams. @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/QYABHnd7SC — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) April 6, 2022

