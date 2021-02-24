LATEST

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Online Engineer, Chemist 230 Apply

Posted on

Post Name: Fitter: Assistant engineer and assistant chemistVacancy at 230 posts.
brief information: National Thermal Power Corporation Has issued Latest notification for NTPC recruitment Belongs to 2021 Assistant engineer and assistant chemist Vacancy On 230 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website ntpccareers.net 8/03/2021.

NTPC Jobs Notification 2021 – Apply Online for 230 Assistant Engineer and Assistant Chemist Posts

Those candidates are interested in the following National Thermal Power Corporation Can fill vacancy 2021 and all eligibility criteria NTPC Notification NTPC TMT apply online before 2021. Below is a brief description of the official notification to NTPC. NTPC application form 2021 age limit, educational qualification, other details NTPC recruitment 2021 selection process, application fee, and NTPC Group C Jobs How to apply are given below.

Goa Directorate of Agriculture Recruitment 2021
NTPC Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Candidates must have Passed M. Sc, Degree or equivalent from a recognized Board / University / Institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 24/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 08/03/2021.
Application fee

  • General / EWS / OBC category is required to pay non-refundable registration fee Rupee. 300 / – Rs.
  • For SC / ST / PWD / XSM category and women candidates are not required to pay registration fee.
pay scale

  • Assistant Engineer and Assistant Chemist Post Salary Rupee. 30000-120000 / -.
Age Range

  • minimum age: 18 years.
  • Maximum Age: 45 years.
Selection Process
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: All-India.
NTPC recruitment notification Vacancy Details Total: 230 Posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
Click here
Click here
Click here
