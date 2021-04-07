NTPC School Of Business PGDM Admission 2021 Check Eligibility Apply – Tech Kashif

NTPC School of Business PGDM Admission 2021 NTPC School of Business PGDM Admission 2021 NTPC School PGDM Executive Online Application Form Registration NTPC School of Business (NSB) Admission Procedure 2021 PGDM (Energy Management) PGDM (Executive) Admission Form 2021

NTPC School of Business PGDM Admission 2021

Latest Updated on 30 Jan 2021: NTPC School of Business has released the online admission form for the PGDM (Energy Management) and PGDM (Executive). So interested candidates can apply online. All the details are given below..

About NTPC Institute:

NTPC Limited, a Maharatna company of Government of India, is India’s largest energy conglomerate with an installed capacity of more than 62,918 MW (including JVs). NTPC Limited is instrumental in promoting NTPC Education and Research Society (NEARS). Under the aegis of NEARS, NTPC School of Business (NSB) was set up in the year 2014 with the aim to nurture human capital for the entire energy sector.

About Admission Procedure:

NTPC School of Business (NSB) is conducting the Admission procedure for its 4th PGDM (Energy Management) and 7thPGDM (Executive) programmes. NSB reserves the right to modify any part of this process including the various criteria and cut offs mentioned at any time till the actual admission process for the batch is completed. Applicants should note that mere fulfilment of minimum eligibility criteria will not ensure short-listing by NSB, Noida.

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicants must have a valid scores in CAT/XAT/GMAT/NSB Admission Test.

Graduation in any discipline with 50% and above marks by any recognized university (5% relaxation for SC/ST/DAP *).

Graduation final year students awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

For PGDM (Executive), NSB accepts company & self-sponsored applicants with a minimum 5 years of work experience.

Application Fee:

Category Fee (Non-Refundable) For General/OBC Rs. 1500/- (For SC/ST and PH Category Only) Rs. 750/-

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates for admission to the PGDM- Energy Management and PGDM-Executive (self-sponsored) at NTPC School of Business is a two-step process.

In the first step, candidates are short-listed for Personal Assessment (PA) from among the candidates who applied to the programme and who satisfy the eligibility criteria for the programme.

The next step of final selection is based on the merit of Final Composite Scores (FCS). The more detail about the computation of the scores and selection process is as follows.

For both PGDM (Energy Management) and self-sponsored PGDM (Executive) programme, the candidates are shortlisted for the Personal Assessment (PA) based on of the Composite Score (CS).

The Composite Score (CS) is calculated by computing CAT/XAT/GMAT/NSB Admission Test, Academic Performance (Xth, XIIth, Graduation) and diversity factors (both Academic Diversity & Gender Diversity)

The applicants shortlisted for Personal Assessment (PA) on the basis of CS. The cut-off for shortlisting candidates Personal Assessment (PA) is decided by NSB.

The Final selection is based on Final Composite Scores (FCS) that is calculated by using CS, Work Experience and PA scores.

Application form is available at the link http://www.nsb.ac.in/admission-pgem?tab=apply and must be submitted online. NSB does not accept admission applications off-line.

and must be submitted online. NSB does not accept admission applications off-line. Applicant should complete the online registration & application form; submit the same along with the application fee and applicable taxes only (non-refundable) using payment gateway.

After submission of application form successfully, applicant will receive confirmation email.

ACTIVITY PERIOD Registration and Application form Start Date 24th November, 2020 Last Date to Apply for Registration and Application form* 28th February, 2021 NSB Admission Test Last week of Feb 2021* Announcement- Shortlisted for Personal Assessment First Week of March 2021* Personal Assessment Schedule 15 March, 2021 onwards* Result Declaration* Last week of March 2021* Commencement of Programme – PGDM(Energy Management)* June 2021** Commencement of Programme – PGDM(Executive)* July 2021**

Important Link Area for NTPC School of Business Admission

“All the candidates please drop your Comment in comment box. If candidates have any Query Regarding this Post, So please ask with us. For more details keep in touch with our website. https://sarkariaresult.com