NTR imports luxury sports car from Italy? – TheMiracleTech

Junior NTR is an auto-enthusiast. He has a fetish for luxury cars and watches. There is a buzz that Star Hero is going to import a premium sports car from Italy. Recently, Tarak stated that a new car Lamborghini arrived in Urus and immediately placed an order for it. Since the car is not available in India, it is importing it from Italy.

According to reports, the Lamborghini Urus costs around Rs 5 crore. The Lamborghini Urus is one of the most luxurious cars available in the world.

The Lamborghini Urus is the world’s first super sport utility vehicle to merge the soul of a super sports car with the SUV’s functionality. Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine producing 650 CV and 850 Nm of torque, the Urus accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 190 mph.

Although the actor has not officially confirmed it, news of his latest purchase has been circulating on social media. Currently, Tarak owns the BMW 7 Series. All his cars and vehicles have the fancy number ‘9999’ as the registration number.

Apart from RRR, on the work front, NTR will also host a TV show for Mithun TV. After RRR, NTR will do a film with Trivikram Srinivas.

