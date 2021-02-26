ENTERTAINMENT

NTR’s Mylo Ivaru Koteswarudu promos to be held next week

Posted on
NTR's Mylo Ivaru Koteswarudu to be kicked out next week
NTR’s Mylo Ivaru Koteswarudu to be kicked out next week

It has become official that Young Tiger will host the new season of NTR Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. He has already shown his hosting skills for the show Bigg Boss season 1 which is the best season for many others. However, the NTR has not continued. Now, he has approved to host Mileo Iwaru Koteswarudu.

As per the official update, the promo of the show has already been shot and will be released next week. The promotion will start from then on. It is said that Milo Ivaru Koteswarudu will be telecast from next month.

Already the background work for the show is complete and the producers are searching for the right slot.

NTR is currently shooting for Magnum Opus RRR.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
935
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
912
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
838
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
731
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });