NTR’s Mylo Ivaru Koteswarudu promos to be held next week

It has become official that Young Tiger will host the new season of NTR Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. He has already shown his hosting skills for the show Bigg Boss season 1 which is the best season for many others. However, the NTR has not continued. Now, he has approved to host Mileo Iwaru Koteswarudu.

As per the official update, the promo of the show has already been shot and will be released next week. The promotion will start from then on. It is said that Milo Ivaru Koteswarudu will be telecast from next month.

Already the background work for the show is complete and the producers are searching for the right slot.

NTR is currently shooting for Magnum Opus RRR.