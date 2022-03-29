Nuggets Hold Off Hornets – Sports Illustrated Charlotte Hornets news, analysis and more

It was a two-man fight outside the gates as Aaron Gordon and Miles Bridge each scored the first six points of the game for their respective teams. Bridges cooled off, meanwhile, as Gordon continued to have trouble scoring 17 points while shooting from the field in the first quarter of 7/11. He also made some plays on the defensive end and made some assists.

Nikola Jokic was considered a mismatch for the Hornets coming into the night, but he was quite calm, at least in terms of scoring with just six points in the half. James Borrego did a great job of getting Mason Plumley, Montreal Harrell, PJ Washington, and Jalen McDaniels rolling over large parts of Denver and throwing a mix of different coverages at them.

Harrell in particular was a shot in the arm from the bench converting all three fields…