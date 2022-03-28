Nuggets Injury Report Against the Hornet

The Denver Nuggets are in North Carolina to face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday evening, and have announced their injury reports for the game.

The full injury report for the Nuggets Against the Hornets can be viewed in the screenshot below from the NBA’s official injury report.

The official injury report of the NBA.

The Nuggets compete in the Western Conference as the sixth seed, holding a 44–31 record in 75 games played so far this season.

Related Stories on NBA Basketball