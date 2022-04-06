Nuggets miss playoff spot despite Nikola Jokic’s 41 points – The Denver Post

Nikola Jokic held out his hands and looked up at the sky, dismayed at what might have happened.

The Nuggets held on to a playoff spot on Tuesday night, falling in a solid 116-97 to the San Antonio Spurs. While the Nuggets were scrambling to make their own game competitive, Washington sealed their win over Minnesota, which represented the first part of the equation for Denver to be a top-six seed in the post-season. be strengthened.

But turnovers, missed dunks and only a quarter of quality defense ensured that the Nuggets could not end the bargain. Now 47-33, they’ll have another chance to secure a Thursday versus Memphis playoff spot.

“We missed a golden opportunity,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, citing his team’s lack of frustration.

Fourth…