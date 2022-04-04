Nuggets, Sin Campazo, Once a Lakers Pour La NBA

The Denver Nuggets (47-32), without Faisundo Campazo, defeated the Los Angeles Lakers (31-47) as a visitors this afternoon to qualify for the postseason playoffs by 129-118 in a game of the regular stage. Committed to. of NBA basketball.

At the CryptoArena.com stadium, the Californian franchise, which did not have their star LeBron James (injured), again showed a dismal face and added to their sixth consecutive defeat.

The 31-year-old Campazo of Cordoba joined the available payroll for DT Michael Malone, but did not enter the field of play.

On the Colorado state team, which is ranked fifth in the Western Conference, Serbian legend Nikola Jokic once again stood out, finishing with a balance of 38 points (15–19 in doubles).