Nuggets vs Lakers – Game Recap – April 3, 2022

LOS ANGELES — Nikola Jokic had 38 points, 18 rebounds and six assists, and the Denver Nuggets moved up to fifth in the Western Conference with a 129-118 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Will Barton scored 25 points and Aaron Gordon added 24 points and eight rebounds for the Nuggets, who capitalized on LeBron James’ absence in the fourth quarter to secure their fourth win in five games.

Denver coach Michael Malone said, “Very satisfying, knowing the situation, there are people behind you, pushing you to go four games (when).” “It was an important road win. We have been a great road team all season. … We were able to stop when it mattered most.”

Denver leads Utah half a game for fifth place in the playoffs…