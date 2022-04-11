Nuggets vs Lakers Odds, Line, Spread: 2022 NBA Picks, April 10 Predictions From Proven Computer Models

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. at the Ball Arena. The Nuggets are 48-33 on aggregate and 23-17 at home, while Los Angeles is 32-49 on aggregate and 11-29 on the road. Los Angeles have only won one of their last nine matches.

In the latest Nuggets vs Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Denver is backed by 10 points, while over-unders are set at 229. Before entering any Lakers vs Nuggets picks, you will want to View NBA predictions from proven computer models on SportsLine.

The SportsLine projection model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has generated more than $10,000 in profits for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. Model week enters …