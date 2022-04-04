Nuggets vs Lakers Predictions: Best Bet, Pick Against Spread, Sunday, April 3 High/Low

In the second game of the doubleheader on ABC Sunday, MVP Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets Will hit the road to play LeBron James for the last time this season and Los Angeles Lakers,

In their first meeting on January 15, the Nuggets dominated the Lakers 133–96. Jokic scored a triple-double in the blowout win with 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. The Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings SportsbookWith the total set at 231.5.

Nuggets vs Lakers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Choose ATS:nuggets -2.5

The Nuggets’ three-game winning streak was broken in a six-point loss on Friday night Minnesota Timberwolves, With the defeat, the Nuggets are still sixth in the West, but their record remains the same. Utah Jazzu (46-32). Denver will now…