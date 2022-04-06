Nuggets vs Spurs: How To Watch Online, Live Stream Info, Game Timings, TV Channels

through 3 quarters

The San Antonio Spurs are a quarter away from consolidating a major victory for the organization. After three quarters neither squad has a matchup in the bag, but the Spurs have taken an 85-79 lead over the Denver Nuggets.

San Antonio is led by shooting guard Devin Wassell, who has 17 points in addition to five rebounds so far. Center Nikola Jokic, at his best for Denver, currently has 34 points (43% of his total) and 11 boards with four dimes. Jokic’s Night has played four games in a row with at least 34 points.

The Nuggets Have Lost 79% of the Time They Were Going Down in the Fourth Quarter This Year, So It Just Looks Wrapped Up

who is playing

San Antonio @ Denver

Current record: San…