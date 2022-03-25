LATEST

Nuke proof doomsday plane: why has Boeing 747 E-4B been spotted in the UK – and what is the Flying Pentagon?

Nuke proof doomsday plane: why has Boeing 747 E-4B been spotted in the UK - and what is the Flying Pentagon?

The aircraft is designed as a mobile command post in the event of a nuclear war.

A so-called “nuke-proof” aircraft has been seen circling the skies over the UK in recent days, adding fuel to the radiated fire.

But why is that, and does it have any significant meaning?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the ‘Doom’ plane?

To give it its technical name, the aircraft is actually the Boeing E-4B Advanced Airborne Command Post (AACP), although it is sometimes referred to as the “Flying Pentagon”.

It is a strategic command and control military aircraft operated by the United States Air Force, which serves as a live mobile command post in the event of emergencies and distress.

