Number 99: How did JJ Watt get Marshall Golberg’s number? – TMT Daily

In a surprise decision, famed All-Pro defensive end JJ Watt signed with the Arizona Cardinals. The move shocked the league and football analysts. No one saw the move and the decision was criticized. The Cardinals are the worst team in the NFC West, arguably the best division in the league.

Many felt that he would sign somewhere where he would get a chance to win the championship or at least be eliminated from the playoff divisional round. However, he followed his fellow former Houston Texans to DeAndre Hopkin. He signed with the Cardinals last season, and now joins the Watt team.

Does that make the team competitive? Absolutely, but that too does not guarantee them playoff contenders like the Los Angeles Ram. He traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford and many believe the move made him the Super Bowl contenders for the lone playoff contender. However, what did the cardinal give to get him?

Source: Me. pic.twitter.com/1Y6okQBUy5 – jj watt (@jjwat) March 1, 2021

new contract

According to ESPN’s Adam Shekre, JJ Watt Signed a two-year, $ 31 million contract With $ 23 million in Guarantee Money. Neither the Arizona Cardinals nor JJ Watt have revealed the specifics of the deal. This means that we cannot determine how much of the $ 11.1 million cap space watt will eat in 2020.

The NFL slashed the salary cap in 2021 due to lost revenue from the coronovirus epidemic. Instead of the nearly $ 200 million teams last season, Arizona and the rest of the NFL had $ 180 million to work with in 2021.

Arizona’s other big contracting partner on the payroll is Chunk TMTler Jones. He is in the final year of his $ 82.5 million contract. However, since 2012, Jones and Watt – no one has more than 97 and 95.5 sacks respectively.

55 and [email protected] Changons55 X @Jajwat pic.twitter.com/lOKvAgUtF9 – Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) 2 March, 2021

A jersey number

According to JJ Watt and the Arizona Cardinals, the organization has agreed with Marshall Goldman’s family to accept his 99 number for Watt’s wear. Watt wore 99 in his four years in college and Ten year career in nfl.

Goldman’s daughter Ellen told TMX Sports, “I have his blessings, and I’m sure my father would be more than happy to carry it.” According to an article published on the Arizona Cardinals website, TMZ The story caught Watt’s eye as he was getting ready to take on a new number. As a thank you, Watt made a donation to the Marshall Goldman Foundation for Tromatic Brain Injury Research.

I would like to thank the Goldberg family for their kindness in providing me the opportunity to wear # 99 in Arizona who previously retired in honor of Marshall Goldberg. I feel humble and honored to wear this and will do my best to properly honor them Marshall.#the Red Sea pic.twitter.com/zoXCHZfTP4 – jj watt (@jjwat) 2 March, 2021

Is there a jersey record without a number?

Although this is not usually the case, teams have made exceptions and First number jersey. In the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers unloaded the jersey of Larry Nance Sr. because his son, Larry Nance Jr., wanted to wear his father’s number when he was traded to Cleveland.

In the NFL, the Denver Broncos scored 18 points for Peyton Manning. However, Bronco regained the number after retiring. The Seattle Seahawks reached number 80 in 2012 when they traded for Jerry Rice.

For a pettier cause, former San Diego Chargers owner, Jeanne Klein, No. 74 of Unearth Hall of Famer Ron Mix. Why did they do it? Mix came out of retirement and played for the Oakland Raiders, and Klein hated the Raiders. The number is still undocumented.

–

But what do you think? Is Arizona the right place for JJWatt? Should he have chosen a different number? Tell us in the comments.