Number of Ontario teachers on Sunshine List doubles

article material

The number of Ontario teachers on the Sunshine List has more than doubled in the past year.

According to an analysis obtained by the Toronto Sun, publicly funded primary and secondary school teachers earning $100,000 per year or more reached 65,581 in 2021, 35,606 more than the previous year.

The more than 92% increase in the annual Sunshine list this year was attributed to teachers entering the six-figure club.

The highest-paid teacher in the province worked for the Simcoe County District Board, pulling in $216,559 in 2021.

Two employees of Toronto District School…