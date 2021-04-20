Nupur Shikhare ( Ira Khan’s Boyfriend) Wiki, Age, Girlfriend, Family, Biography & More

Nupur Shikhare is a health coach. He has been coaching Ira Khan for some time now. Learn particulars about Nupur Shikhare Wiki, Biography, Age, Spouse, Girlfriend, Peak, Instagram, Profession, Physique Measurement, Household & extra.

Nupur Shikhare was born on 17 October 1985 in Pune, Maharashtra, India. His zodiac signal is Libra. He accomplished his education from S.D.Kataria Excessive College. Nupur Shikhare accomplished his commencement from R.A. Poddar School of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Nupur Shikhare Ethnicity is Indian and he has black eyes and black hair. His top is 5′ 7″ and his weight is 65 kg.

Nupur Shikhare belongs to a Hindu Household. His mom’s identify is Pritam Shikhare (Dance Trainer).

Ira Khan and Nupur began relationship through the lockdown when the Starkid determined to work on her health. Nupur skilled her for a similar. Each Nupur and Ira had shared movies and photos of their coaching periods.

On 14 February 2021, i.e., on Valentine’s Day, he shared a photograph on his Instagram account with the caption – Completely satisfied Valentine’s Day My Love😘❤️ @khan.ira

In 2014, he participated within the Ironman 70.3 World Championship. He has additionally been a national-level tennis participant.

In 2008, he began his coaching with Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. In 2017, he participated within the Final Beastmaster Season 2 competitors. However he grew to become Eradicated within the Degree 2 of this competitors. In 2018. He labored as an Motion Director within the Disney India TV present Aladdin.

A tattoo of capoeira (an Afro-Brazilian martial artwork kind) on his proper leg

IAM tattoo on his proper wrist

“Anchor” tattoo on his left forearm

He was born and acquired up in Pune, Maharashtra.

Nupur Shikhare is commonly seen smoking and ingesting alcohol together with his shut mates.

He has an unlimited information of the health business by his journey like information in blood kind food plan primarily for sports activities, weight reduction, common health, alternate health protocols, and so forth.

He skilled the peoples in lots of formates like- sports activities coaching as a nationwide tennis participant, gymnasium coaching, circuit coaching, practical coaching, parkour, martial artwork, capoeira, CrossFit, body weight coaching.

He’s the health coach of Ira Khan, the daughter of Indian actor Aamir Khan.

It is usually reported that Nupur has skilled Ira’s father Aamir Khan.

Aside from being a health coach, he’s additionally a very good dancer.

He appeared in numerous TV commercials together with Puma.

He’s an ardent follower of Lord Ganesha.

