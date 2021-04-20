Nupur Shikhare ( Ira Khan’s Boyfriend) Wiki, Age, Girlfriend, Family, Biography & More

LATEST

Nupur Shikhare Ira Khan

Nupur Shikhare is a health coach. He has been coaching Ira Khan for some time now. Learn particulars about Nupur Shikhare Wiki, Biography, Age, Spouse, Girlfriend, Peak, Instagram, Profession, Physique Measurement, Household & extra.

Biography/ Wiki

Nupur Shikhare was born on 17 October 1985 in Pune, Maharashtra, India.  His zodiac signal is Libra. He accomplished his education from S.D.Kataria Excessive College.  Nupur Shikhare accomplished his commencement from R.A. Poddar School of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Peak, Weight, Bodily Look

Nupur Shikhare Ethnicity is Indian and he has black eyes and black hair. His top is 5′ 7″ and his weight is 65 kg.

Nupur Shikhare Height

Household & Spouse

Nupur Shikhare belongs to a Hindu Household.  His mom’s identify is Pritam Shikhare (Dance Trainer).

Nupur Shikhare with his mother

Nupur Shikhare with his family

Ira Khan and Nupur began relationship through the lockdown when the Starkid determined to work on her health. Nupur skilled her for a similar. Each Nupur and Ira had shared movies and photos of their coaching periods.

Nupur Shikhare with Ira Khan

On 14 February 2021, i.e., on Valentine’s Day, he shared a photograph on his Instagram account with the caption – Completely satisfied Valentine’s Day My Love😘❤️ @khan.ira

Profession

In 2014, he participated within the Ironman 70.3 World Championship. He has additionally been a national-level tennis participant.

Nupur Shikhare in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship

In 2008, he began his coaching with Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. In 2017, he participated within the Final Beastmaster Season 2 competitors. However he grew to become Eradicated within the Degree 2 of this competitors. In 2018. He labored as an Motion Director within the Disney India TV present Aladdin.

Nupur Shikhare with Sushmita Sen

Tattoo

  • A tattoo of capoeira (an Afro-Brazilian martial artwork kind) on his proper leg

Nupur Shikhare capoeira tattoo

  • IAM tattoo on his proper wrist

Nupur Shikhare IAM tattoo

Nupur Shikhare back tattoo

  • “Anchor” tattoo on his left forearm

Nupur Shikhare Anchor tattoo

Some Attention-grabbing Info About Nupur Shikhare

  • He was born and acquired up in Pune, Maharashtra.
  • Nupur Shikhare is commonly seen smoking and ingesting alcohol together with his shut mates.

Nupur Shikhare with a bottle of alcohol

Nupur Shikhare smoking

  • He has an unlimited information of the health business by his journey like information in blood kind food plan primarily for sports activities, weight reduction, common health, alternate health protocols, and so forth.
  • He skilled the peoples in lots of formates like- sports activities coaching as a nationwide tennis participant, gymnasium coaching, circuit coaching, practical coaching, parkour, martial artwork, capoeira, CrossFit, body weight coaching.
  • He’s the health coach of Ira Khan, the daughter of Indian actor Aamir Khan.

Nupur Shikhare Ira Khan

  • It is usually reported that Nupur has skilled Ira’s father Aamir Khan.
  • Aside from being a health coach, he’s additionally a very good dancer.
  • He appeared in numerous TV commercials together with Puma.
  • He’s an ardent follower of Lord Ganesha.

Nupur Shikhare with Lord Ganesha's idol

Nupur Shikhare is a dog lover

Bio / Wiki
Full Identify Nupur Popeye Shikhare
Nickname Popeye
Occupation Health Coach
Well-known For Courting Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan
Bodily Stats & Extra
Peak (approx.) in centimeters- 170 cm
in meters- 1.70 m
in ft inches- 5’ 7”
Weight (approx.) in kilograms- 65 kg
Physique Measurements (approx.) – Chest: 44 inches
– Waist: 30 inches
– Biceps: 16 inches
Private Life
Date of Beginning 17 October 1985
Day of Beginning Thursday
Age (as in 2020) 35 Years
Birthplace Pune, Maharashtra
Zodiac signal Libra
Nationality Indian
Hometown Pune, Maharashtra
College S.D.Kataria Excessive College
School/College RA Podar School of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai, Maharashtra
Instructional Qualification Commencement
Faith Hinduism
Household Father- Identify Not Identified
Mom- Pritam Shikhare (Dance Trainer)
Brother- Not Identified
Sister- Not Identified
Relationships & Extra
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Girlfriends Ira Khan
Spouse/Partner N/A

Social Media Presence

👤 Fb ➡️ Nupur Shikhare

📱Instagram ➡️ Nupur Shikhare

📜 Twitter ➡️ Nupur Shikhare

🌐 Wikipedia ➡️ Nupur Shikhare

