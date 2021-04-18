Nurburgring ‘open’ to replacing axed Canada GP

The Nurburgring is “open” to filling in for a postponed or cancelled Formulation 1 race in 2021, a spokesman has admitted.

The information comes amid rumours that the fabled German circuit is the new favorite to step in for June’s Canadian GP, which seems to be set to be cancelled for a second consecutive 12 months as a consequence of covid.

“We actually prefer to drive in Germany – it is our dwelling,” mentioned Mercedes boss Toto Wolff at Imola. “That may be nice.”

The Nurburgring additionally stepped in for a cancelled race in 2020, and a spokesman mentioned the identical situation this season can also be now a risk.

“Ought to Formulation 1 want to maintain an occasion underneath situations much like these in 2020, for instance as a consequence of cancellations at different circuits, we’re open to any discussions,” a spokesman informed f1-insider.com.

“Our place on that is unchanged – it should be assured that on the finish we a minimum of break even.

“And naturally we’ve to examine the feasibility, as a result of shortly earlier than the date that’s being talked about, the most important motorsport occasion in Germany, the 24 hours, will happen right here,” he added.