Nushrat Bharucha reached the clinic with her cat, started gathering fans

Actress Nusrat Bharucha, who has worked in brilliant films like Dream Girl Sonu Ke Titu’s Sweety Pyar Ka Panchnama and Chalang, is not an idiot.

Let us know that she wins the hearts of people with her character in films, recently this actress was caught on camera outside the clinic.

You can see in these pictures that she is seen with her cute cat. As soon as she came out of the clinic there was a crowd of people and people started taking pictures of them.

If we talk about the upcoming project of this actress, then nowadays, she is busy shooting a big film with Akshay Kumar.

